Left Menu
Development News Edition

New mental health facility at Rotorua Hospital to provide more care

“Improving mental health and addiction services remains one of the biggest long-term challenges facing New Zealand,” says Chris Hipkins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-09-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 07:48 IST
New mental health facility at Rotorua Hospital to provide more care
Lakes DHB will continue to engage with service users and whānau, along with community-based providers and DHB staff, as the project progresses.  Image Credit: ANI

A new acute inpatient mental health facility at Rotorua Hospital will provide more patient-centred and culturally appropriate care to better support recovery, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"Improving mental health and addiction services remains one of the biggest long-term challenges facing New Zealand," says Chris Hipkins.

"Lakes DHB's existing Whare Whakaue 14-bed acute mental health and addictions facility is over 40 years old, in poor condition, and in spite of the dedicated work by staff, is affecting the quality of care delivered, putting people at risk.

"The growing number of people in Rotorua, Taupō and surrounding areas requiring this support deserve better and that's why I'm pleased to confirm the Government has signed off on the DHB's business case to replace this facility.

"This new facility will make a real difference to service users, whānau and staff. It will have the capacity for around 16 beds and the potential for future expansion to 20 beds.

"There will be flexibility to better meet specific needs, such as young adults and older people. The facility will be more spacious and light with improved whānau spaces, and a safer more therapeutic environment to support recovery.

"Improved health outcomes will reduce re-admissions and demand for sub-acute and community beds.

"Lakes DHB is also committed to strengthening its mental health and addiction services through more integrated primary care and community based acute options, and strong linkages with outreach, home and community services.

"This will mean people can get better and earlier access to services, particularly for at-risk groups such as pregnant mothers, youth, Māori and people with alcohol and drug addictions," said Chris Hipkins.

Lakes DHB will continue to engage with service users and whānau, along with community-based providers and DHB staff, as the project progresses.

"Local iwi have been very involved in the project which will ensure the facility meets the needs of the District's Māori communities, helping to reduce inequities," says Chris Hipkins.

"This is important as Lakes DHB, which serves over 110,000 people, has around 35 per cent Māori compared to the national average of 15 per cent."

Construction of the new facility is due to start in the second half of next year. It is expected to take about two years to complete the build.

The Government is providing $25 million in funding for the project with the DHB contributing a further $6 million.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Chaos reigns in first Trump-Biden debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trumps leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of Novembers election in a chaotic first debate on Tuesday marked by persona...

Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated.He maintained ...

As historic virtual debate wraps, ‘our political leaders demonstrated their commitment to multilateralism,’ says UN Assembly President

This meeting has been substantive and exceptional, said Volkan Bozkir, wrapping up the Assemblys 75th-anniversary high-level segment, held against the backdrop of the global pandemic.The Assemblys historic decision in July to allow world le...

FACTBOX-Quotes from the first Trump-Biden debate

Here are some of the quotes making news at the first U.S. 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election SUPREME COURTTrump, asked about whether...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020