Germany confirms one more African swine fever case in wild boar

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:50 IST
One more case of African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the state government there said on Wednesday.

The new discovery was outside the area where the first cases were found, it said.

The new discovery brings the total number of confirmed cases to 37 since the first on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected, the state government said.

