WHO chief urges more countries to join COVAX as death toll exceeds 1 mln

WHO chief urges more countries to join COVAX as death toll exceeds 1 mlnReuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:39 IST
One million people are confirmed to have lost their lives to COVID-19, but "the real number is certainly higher", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a high-level United Nations event on Wednesday. Tedros, addressing the New York event from Geneva, said that 167 countries have now joined the WHO-led COVAX global vaccines facility, representing 70% of the world's population, adding: "And the list is growing every day".
COVAX aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021 and to ensure “equitable access”.
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Indore reports highest single-day spike of 386 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 17,547
Kerala HC seeks report from State Govt on recent protests amid COVID-19 restrictions
US Federal Court rules Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictive measures 'unconstitutional'
Australia's COVID-19 epicentre reports no deaths from the virus for first time in 2 months