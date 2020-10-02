Record 2,211 COVID-19 cases in a day in Raj; 16 more die

Rajasthan reported 16 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,516, while the record single-day spike of 2,211 cases pushed the virus count to 1,39,696, according to a health department bulletin

The active coronavirus cases in the state as of now are 20,942

A total of 1,16,195 infected people have been discharged after treatment, as per the bulletin. Jaipur has recorded the maximum number of deaths at 323. It is followed by 146 in Jodhpur, 114 in Bikaner, 107 in Ajmer, 102 in Kota, 81 in Bharatpur, 64 in Pali, 47 in Nagaur, 50 in Udaipur, 43 in Alwar, 34 in Sikar 29 in Barmer and 25 in Dholpur and 24 in Rajsamand. OF the 2,211 new cases on Friday, 414 were recorded in Jaipur, 326 in Jodhpur, 198 in Alwar, 183 in Bikaner, 108 each in Bhilwara and Udaipur, 95 in Ajmer besides cases reported in other districts of the state.