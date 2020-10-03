Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Maybe too soon to rule out hydroxychloroquine; tricking the immune system

Coauthor Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Public Health noted that seven nonrandomized controlled trials have also shown "statistically significant reduced risks with early outpatient use of hydroxychloroquine." Along with the meta-analysis, he told Reuters, "This is extremely strong evidence of benefit." (https://bit.ly/2SlHEeE) COVID-19 tricks body into attacking blood-clotting proteins The excessive blood clotting seen in severe COVID-19 may in part be caused by the virus tricking the body into attacking itself.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 02:32 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Maybe too soon to rule out hydroxychloroquine; tricking the immune system

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Combining trial data suggests hydroxychloroquine benefit In a series of randomized controlled trials, the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine did not show a statistically significant impact on the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. But when data from five of those trials were combined, researchers found that early use of the drug by people who were not hospitalized yielded a statistically significant 24% reduction in risk of infection, hospitalization or death. "The meta-analysis pools together the studies and increases statistical power," said Dr. Joseph Ladapo of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, coauthor of a report posted on Wednesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review. But a weakness of the meta-analysis, Ladapo acknowledged, is that infections, hospitalizations and deaths were grouped together into a "composite outcome." Combining all those events into one big number makes it more likely researchers will find that treatment had a significant effect. Coauthor Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Public Health noted that seven nonrandomized controlled trials have also shown "statistically significant reduced risks with early outpatient use of hydroxychloroquine." Along with the meta-analysis, he told Reuters, "This is extremely strong evidence of benefit." (https://bit.ly/2SlHEeE)

COVID-19 tricks body into attacking blood-clotting proteins The excessive blood clotting seen in severe COVID-19 may in part be caused by the virus tricking the body into attacking itself. In patients with severe cases of the virus, the immune system produces high levels of a type of antibody that mistakenly attacks important proteins called phospholipids, which help keep blood from clotting, researchers say. In a study of 64 COVID-19 patients published on Wednesday in Clinical Infectious Diseases, those with severe disease consistently had more antiphospholipid antibodies than those with mild disease, regardless of gender or age. "Our data strongly suggest that when our body fights the new coronavirus in our lungs, it also starts to fight its own proteins that keep our blood from clotting," coauthor Dr. Omar Hasan Ali of The University of British Columbia told Reuters. This problem has been seen before, in a rare autoimmune disease called antiphospholipid syndrome that is usually triggered by infections. (https://bit.ly/3l7JaNx)

CPR usually unsuccessful for COVID-19 cardiac arrests Cardiac arrests are common among critically ill COVID-19 patients but cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is usually unsuccessful. On Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, Michigan doctors reported that among 54 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who suffered cardiac arrests, none survived. A separate study published on Wednesday in The BMJ found that among 701 COVID-19 patients who had cardiac arrests, CPR was attempted in slightly more than half; the others had "do not resuscitate" orders in place. Only 48 cardiac arrest patients left the hospital alive, and only 28 did so with normal or mildly impaired brain function. Survival odds were the lowest for older patients and for patients whose heart could not be quickly restarted. Most arrests involved "unshockable rhythms," which means the heart cannot respond to electric shocks from a defibrillator. Dr. Dilip Khanal of Beaumont Health System, coauthor of the Michigan study, told Reuters, "While it is not possible to make blanket recommendations ... this type of information should help patients and family to make informed choices" about whether to attempt CPR for a cardiac arrest. His team said research is needed to determine the benefit of prolonged CPR efforts on COVID-19 patients who are not responding, given that the process "generates aerosols that may place health care personnel at a higher risk of contracting the virus." (https://bit.ly/2SmpU2s; https://bit.ly/2SmHi7w)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3a5EyDh in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia demolished U.S.-built facility on naval base: researchers

Cambodia has demolished a U.S.-built facility on the countrys largest naval base, according to images published by an American think tank on Friday, amid increasing concern in Washington about Chinas access to military bases in the nation. ...

Trump to move to military medical facility for next few days as precaution -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump is moving into a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days as a precautionary measure following his positive test for COVID-19, White House spokesw...

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK -The Times

A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the Times reported, citing government scientists.Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators approve it before the beginning of 20...

Trump to be moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump is moving to a military hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the White House said on Friday, as his administration and election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020