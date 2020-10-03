Noida cop at forefront of migrant crisis succumbs to COVID-19

An inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said, recalling his exemplary work as a "frontline warrior" during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Amit Kumar Singh, in his 40s, was also heading the Phase 3 police station, the officials said.

"He was admitted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi for COVID-19 treatment. He was admitted in the ICU (intensive care unit) where he passed away on Saturday morning," according to a police statement. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said Singh was a "dedicated, disciplined, well behaved and popular" policeman.

"His work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, during which he reached out to the people and helped them, had made him popular among the public. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the police department," it stated. Police Commissioner Alok Singh tweeted, “Salute you our frontline warrior. We stand united as a strong family in this hour of grief. May God bless this noble soul." ACP Shraddha Pandey said, "He worked very hard during the COVID-19 crises, especially with helping migrants. This is hurtful and shocking." Meanwhile, 30 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, according to the officials.

"There have been a total 240 positive cases in the department. Among those 30 are still active, while 208 have recovered. Two patients have died so far,” Nodal police officer for COVID-19 Ankur Aggarwal said. On Saturday, the district had 1,538 active cases, while its death toll had reached 55, according to official data.