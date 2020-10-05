Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU top official self-isolating after contact with virus case

Von der Leyen, who attended a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels late last week, said she will be in quarantine until Tuesday morning but feels well.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:35 IST
EU top official self-isolating after contact with virus case

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and one of her EU Commissioners have placed themselves in isolation after being in contact with people infected with the coronavirus. In a message posted on Twitter Monday, the head of the EU's executive arm said she took part in a meeting last Tuesday that was attended by “a person who yesterday tested positive.” Von der Leyen was on a two-day trip to Portugal last Monday and Tuesday.

She said she tested negative for the virus on Thursday and that she will undergo another test later Monday. Also on Monday morning, Research Commissioner Mariya Gabriel also announced she was self-isolating after a member of her team had tested positive.

“Pending test results, myself and my whole team are self-isolating in line with public health protocols and working from home. I feel well and have no symptoms,” Gabriel said in a Twitter message. Von der Leyen, who attended a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels late last week, said she will be in quarantine until Tuesday morning but feels well. Her isolation will keep her close to work, however: She has a small living quarters next to her office in the EU headquarters in Brussels.

Von der Leyen took part last Tuesday in a special meeting of Portugal's state council in the coastal town of Cascais, on the outskirts of Lisbon. State councilor António Lobo Xavier tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The meeting was attended physically by 15 of the 19 members of the president's advisory body.

Portugal's president, prime minister and the parliamentary president and five state councilors were tested on Sunday and were negative, media reported. More tests are taking place on Monday. Two weeks ago, EU Council President Charles Michel was forced to postpone a summit of EU leaders because he was quarantining.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Britain opens investigation into coronavirus test and trace glitch

Britains government has launched an investigation into why a technical issue with its test and trace programme had not been identified sooner, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Britain reported a jump in COVID-19 ...

Anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police officers to respond to contempt plea by witness Abhishek Verma

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a jud...

Rahul a 'VIP kisan', sits on sofa on tractor: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a VIP kisan after photographs showed him sitting on a cushioned seat on a tractor during his partys protest rally in Punjab against the Centres new farm laws. G...

Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of IPL; latter could miss tour of Australia too

Senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the ongoing IPL along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could also miss the tour of Australia at year-end, after the duo sustained different injuries while competing for Delhi Capitals and Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020