Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK health minister says will simplify approach to local COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:50 IST
UK health minister says will simplify approach to local COVID-19 restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British health minister Matt Hancock on Monday said that he was working on proposals to simplify England's patchwork of local COVID-19 restrictions and would present them to parliament.

Asked if he had considered simplifying the framework for local restrictions, Hancock said: "The short answer is yes. I think that the proposals that we are working through and that I'll bring to this House... (are) to have a more simplified approach to the local actions needed."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

All Assam Accord clauses will be honoured, says Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asserted that his government is committed to fulfil all clauses of the Assam Accord, including Clause 6, and publication of a flawless National Register of Citizens NRC. While distributing l...

More rain likely in Odisha, districts asked to monitor situation

The Odisha government has asked the district authorities to closely monitor the weather situation in the wake of the heavy rain forecast over the next three days, officials said on Monday. Several parts of the state received rainfall in the...

TMC takes out rallies in various parts of WB against Hathras gangrape

TMC on Monday took out rallies in various parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day to protest the Hathras gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old dalit victim. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had herself led a protest march in the city...

Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians says civilian areas are under fire

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Monday of attacking civilian areas and said the death toll was rising from the deadliest fighting in the South Caucasus for more than 25 years.NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added his voice to calls...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020