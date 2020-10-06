PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - U.S. President Donald Trump left the hospital with a cautious prognosis on Monday after three days of treatment for Covid-19, returning to a White House roiled by the spread of the contagion among his top aides a month before he seeks re-election. https://on.wsj.com/30BEBDj

- The Internal Revenue Service is investigating longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre for possible criminal tax fraud related to his personal taxes, according to people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/34ue4sY - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said tiny particles that linger in the air can spread the coronavirus, revising its guidelines on the matter just a few weeks after the health agency had acknowledged a role for the particles and then abruptly removed it. https://on.wsj.com/36CRtx8

- A trio of scientists from the U.S. and the UK won this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major cause of liver cancer. https://on.wsj.com/34tHmrx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)