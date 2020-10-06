Left Menu
UK's Sunak says he fully supports PM Johnson's approach to COVID

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he fully supported the approach Prime Minister Boris Johnson had taken towards the pandemic, including some very difficult decisions on local restrictions. "These are really difficult judgments, there's no precise way to come to a mathematically correct answer," he told BBC Radio 4.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he fully supported the approach Prime Minister Boris Johnson had taken towards the pandemic, including some very difficult decisions on local restrictions.

"These are really difficult judgments, there's no precise way to come to a mathematically correct answer," he told BBC Radio 4. "We're making judgments, the prime minister is in the best place to do that, I fully support the approach that he's taken."

Sunak added that the virus was going to be a fact of life for a long period of time. "That is going to mean that our economy undergoes some change, and it is right for that to happen, and is therefore wrong to pretend to people that they can always, in every circumstance, go back to the job that they had before this started," he said.

