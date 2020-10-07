Left Menu
Bhadohi CDO dies of COVID in Lucknow hospital

The chief development officer of Bhadohi district administration died of COVID-19 in a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday, said officials. He died there on Wednesday morning," said SGPGI chief medical officer, Dr Lakshmi Singh. She said so far 14 persons died of the viral infection in the district.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:03 IST
The chief development officer of Bhadohi district administration died of COVID-19 in a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday, said officials. Bhadohi CDO Vivek Tripathi had recently been tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow, they said.

"CDO Vivek Tripathi was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow after being found positive for COVID-19. He died there on Wednesday morning," said SGPGI chief medical officer, Dr Lakshmi Singh. She said so far 14 persons died of the viral infection in the district.

