Italy's former PM Berlusconi recovers from COVID-19 - source

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has recovered from COVID-19, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The media tycoon, who spent the first half of September in a Milan hospital before being sent home under quarantine, has now tested negative for the virus and is waiting for the result of a second swab for final confirmation, the source said.

Berlusconi, 84, developed double pneumonia and was in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for more than 10 days. He will not attend to the wedding on Wednesday of his youngest son Luigi, who also had the virus last month, but he is considering taking part in the family dinner organised for the evening, the source said.

Berlusconi is believed to have caught the coronavirus while on holiday on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, which saw a surge in infections during the summer.