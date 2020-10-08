Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil hits 5 million COVID-19 cases, epidemiologist fears second wave

Brazil passed the mark of 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as it approached 150,000 deaths in the second most deathly coronavirus outbreak outside the United States. Though the number of daily cases has come down from a peak in July, public health experts warn that Brazil is ignoring social distancing precautions and faces the danger of a second wave by returning to normal everyday life too quickly.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-10-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 03:13 IST
Brazil hits 5 million COVID-19 cases, epidemiologist fears second wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil passed the mark of 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as it approached 150,000 deaths in the second most deathly coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Though the number of daily cases has come down from a peak in July, public health experts warn that Brazil is ignoring social distancing precautions and faces the danger of a second wave by returning to normal everyday life too quickly. The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 31,553 new cases, raising the total to 5,000,694, and 734 deaths, bringing the toll to 148,228 dead.

The rolling daily average for last week was 658 deaths a day, down from 1,073 deaths per day in the last week of July. Average new cases were 26,140 day, almost half the rate of late July. Federal University of Rio de Janeiro epidemiologist Roberto Medronho cautioned that the numbers could be much higher if testing for COVID-19 was more widespread.

"Soon we will reach 150,0000 deaths, a frightening number," he told Reuters. "We are seeing the authorities easing social distancing more and more despite the number of cases." Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the gravity of the virus, even though he was infected and had to isolate for two weeks. Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns and encourage Brazilians to get back to their normal lives so the economy can recover from what is expected to be its deepest annual slump on record.

As winter ends and tropical temperatures rise, Brazilians are gathering on crowded beaches and in bars and restaurants without taking precautions, he warned. "I fear we'll have a second wave like in Europe, which is a big concern for public health officials," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen

The World Health Organization, UNICEF and partners said there are about 2 million stillbirths every year, mostly in the developing world, according to the first-ever global estimates published on Thursday. The UN health agency said that las...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Brazil approached 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the United States, while daily infections hit a record high in France and the Netherlands.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tra...

What women want: Female vote key but policies lacking in New Zealand election

New Zealands upcoming general election has the rare distinction of providing a choice of two female candidates as the countrys next leader in a poll that could be decided by the female vote.Yet there is growing criticism that neither incumb...

Texas governor gives OK for bars to begin reopening

Republican Gov Greg Abbott said Wednesday that bars can begin reopening in Texas for the first time since June, ending one of the last full coronavirus lockdown measures put in place following a deadly summer outbreak. However, Abbotts orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020