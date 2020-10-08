Left Menu
Development News Edition

With winter coming, Germany's corona cases start to spiral

The daily tally of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany leapt by almost half, official data showed on Thursday, a day after ministers agreed emergency measures to tamp down on domestic tourism to try to contain the second wave. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 4,058 to 310,144, a rate not seen since April, lending weight to officials' warnings that Germany is headed down the path of its neighbours if citizens don't adhere to rigid social distancing.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:44 IST
With winter coming, Germany's corona cases start to spiral
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The daily tally of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany leapt by almost half, official data showed on Thursday, a day after ministers agreed emergency measures to tamp down on domestic tourism to try to contain the second wave.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 4,058 to 310,144, a rate not seen since April, lending weight to officials' warnings that Germany is headed down the path of its neighbours if citizens don't adhere to rigid social distancing. "The number of new infections has gone over 4,000," tweeted senior conservative legislator Norbert Roettgen, a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. "It has almost doubled and is once again in the field of exponential growth... Everyone must do what they can to stop it from getting out of control again."

The reported death toll rose by 16 to 9,578, the tally by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. New cases have been spiralling elsewhere in Europe as the coming winter drives more people indoors, with cases soaring in neighbouring countries including Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Germany's capital Berlin and financial hub Frankfurt have already imposed a curfew on evening entertainment. Most of Germany's states agreed on Wednesday that residents of domestic coronavirus risk areas should not be allowed to stay in hotels in other parts of the country to curb surging numbers of new infections.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: report

Indias sulphur dioxide SO2 emissions, which contribute to air pollution, recorded a significant decline of approximately six per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the steepest dip in four years, a report has said.&#160; However, India cont...

Surat couple stitches free masks for underprivileged from leftover fabrics

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To help...

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...

UK considering more local COVID-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020