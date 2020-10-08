Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 375 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:03 IST
Malaysia reports 375 new coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia reported on Thursday 375 new coronavirus cases, the second straight day of falling infections as the Southeast Asian country moved to impose targeted lockdowns to rein in a fresh surge in infections.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 14,368 cases, according to the health ministry. There were five new deaths reported, raising the toll to 146.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia records 11,493 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Moscow Russia, October 8 ANISputnik Russia has registered 11,493 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 11,115 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,260,112, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Thursday. In the...

Taxi driver moves plea against challan issued on violations captured by speed cameras; Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Delhi government, traffic police, and union Transport Ministry on a petition filed by a taxi driver against challans issued on the basis of alleged violations captured by the speed camer...

FOREX-Dollar, yen nurse losses as U.S. stimulus hopes help 'risk-on' mood

The dollar and safe-haven Japanese yen nursed losses on Thursday, after revived hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus improved investor sentiment, while the prospect of negative interest rates knocked the New Zealand dollar lower.President Donald ...

American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. The 10 million Swedish crown 1.1 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020