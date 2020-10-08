Malaysia reports 375 new coronavirus cases

Malaysia reports 375 new coronavirus casesReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:03 IST
Malaysia reported on Thursday 375 new coronavirus cases, the second straight day of falling infections as the Southeast Asian country moved to impose targeted lockdowns to rein in a fresh surge in infections.
The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 14,368 cases, according to the health ministry. There were five new deaths reported, raising the toll to 146.
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asian