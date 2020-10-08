Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bring down COVID mortality rate, ramp up RT-PCR testing: K'taka CM to officials

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked administrations of ten districts with high number of COVID-19 cases to work towards bringing down the mortality rate in the state to below one per cent and also ramp up RT-PCR testing instead of the rapid antigen tests (RAT).

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:05 IST
Bring down COVID mortality rate, ramp up RT-PCR testing: K'taka CM to officials

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked administrations of ten districts with high number of COVID-19 cases to work towards bringing down the mortality rate in the state to below one per cent and also ramp up RT-PCR testing instead of the rapid antigen tests (RAT). Amid a spike in cases, Yediyurappa chaired a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat heads, Police Superintendents and District Health officers of the districts that have high positive cases.

"Officials have shared information regarding the increase in the number of deaths and positive cases in districts. Efforts are underway to control it as much as possible in the coming week.

"We have asked officials to bring down the death rate to below one per cent. There has been control in 5-6 districts, we have said that it should happen in other districts as well," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said officials were working day and night and they will take all the necessary measures to bring things further under control in the coming week.

"Pointing to the increase in cases in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent meeting has given certain suggestions and guidance regarding bringing it under control. In this context I have held interactions with officials from 10 districts," he added. According to the state COVID-19 war room's latest data, the fatality rate in Karnataka stood at 1.4 per cent.

On reopening of schools, Yediyurappa it was not discussed in the meeting and a decision will be taken keeping the situation in mind and after considering the parents' views. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement later said the districts had been doing more Rapid Antigen Tests and they were directed to reduce it and increase the RT-PCR test, which is considered the gold standard in detecting coronavirus infection.

A total of over 56,29,550 samples have been tested so far in the state out of which 1,05,248 on Thursday alone. As many as 51,221 among them were rapid antigen tests. According to the release, Yediyurappa asked the officials to check the pandemic and bring down the death rate by identifying primary and secondary contacts of those infected, conducting target based testings and giving necessary treatment to them.

Noting that people have to understand that wearing masks, sanitisation and maintaining social distancing was the medicine for this pandemic, he said officials have to make them understand that the imposition of fine for not wearing a mask is part of creating awareness and the government has no other intentions. The government on Wednesday had said the fine amount for not wearing a face mask in public will be reduced to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 100 from Rs 500 in rural areas, following criticism of it and experts' opinions.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the death audit in the backdrop of rise in mortality rate in Dharwad district, issued directions to dispatch a special team there. He asked the officials to rectify shortcomings if any and bring down the number of cases and death rate with the cooperation from everyone.

To ascertain the deaths of patients within 72 hours of hospitalisation, death audits have to be conducted, the release said adding that 50 per cent of deaths have happened within 72 hours, hence testing to identify the infection early was crucial. The Chief Minister has issued directions to ensure control of virus spread in rural areas and that the clinical protocols should be strictly followed.

It was decided to organise the annual Dasara festival in Mysuru this time in a simple manner, he said, adding the cases were on a rise in the district and asked the officials to send a report on the situation within a week's time. All necessary protocols have to be followed during Dasara, and it should be encouraged to organise programmes virtually.

As of October 8 evening, cumulatively 6,79,356 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,675 deaths and 5,52,519 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,67,362 infections, followed by Mysuru 40,232 and Ballari 33,763.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

More French cities set to close bars as COVID-19 infections spike

Frances third-biggest city Lyon will have to close its bars in coming days as its coronavirus infection rates are spiking and its hospital emergency beds are filling up quickly with COVID-19 patients, the health minister said on Thursday. M...

Motor racing-Vettel hopes to see Mick Schumacher racing in F1 next year

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he hopes to see Michael Schumachers son Mick racing in Formula One next year after the young German makes his practice debut at the Nuerburgring on Friday.Schumacher, 21, is leading the Formul...

Scoreboard: SRH vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul c Williamson b Abhishek 11 Mayank Agarwal run out 9 Simran Singh c Garg b Ahmed 11 Nicholas Pooran c Natarajan b Rashid 77 Glenn Maxwell run out 7 Mandeep Singh b Rashid 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Bairstow b Ahmed...

Goa CM says he will be BJP's face for 2022 Assembly polls

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he would be his party BJPs face for the 2022 state Assembly elections. Sawant said the BJPs state executive, at its meeting, has decided to project him as the chief ministerial face for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020