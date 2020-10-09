Left Menu
Development News Edition

China backs global COVAX vaccine facility to fight COVID-19

The WHO had said it had been negotiating with China to enlist the country in the initiative, with Russia and the United States so far choosing not to join. Chinese foreign ministry's Hua also said in Friday's statement that China has ample COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 06:57 IST
China backs global COVAX vaccine facility to fight COVID-19

China's foreign ministry said on Friday the country has formally joined the global COVID-19 vaccine initiative known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to date to pledge support to help finance doses for low and middle-income countries.

A ministry statement did not give details on the level of support Beijing will provide, though President Xi Jinping in May pledged $2 billon over the next two years to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 1 million lives to date. "We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support COVAX," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in the statement.

The COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021. The WHO had said it had been negotiating with China to enlist the country in the initiative, with Russia and the United States so far choosing not to join.

Chinese foreign ministry's Hua also said in Friday's statement that China has ample COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Perseverance Rover will peer beneath Mars' surface

After touching down on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, NASAs Mars 2020 Perseverance rover will scour Jezero Crater to help us understand its geologic history and search for signs of past microbial life. But the six-wheeled robot will n...

COVID-19 makes universal health coverage more urgent than ever: UN chief

New York USA, October 9 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for universal health coverage more urgent than ever. A year ago, I warned that half the worlds people were no...

China aims to exhaust Taiwan's defence budget by repeated incursions: Report

Taiwan defence minister Yen Te-fav revealed that over 8 per cent of the countrys military budget for this year has been spent on responding to Chinas repeated intrusions. Addressing Taiwans legislature on Wednesday, Defence Minister Yen Te-...

U.S. appeals court blocks extension of Wisconsin's absentee ballot receipt deadline

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday blocked an order that would have allowed Wisconsin election officials to count absentee ballots arriving after the Nov. 3 election, as mail-in voting surges because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020