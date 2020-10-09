Left Menu
Development News Edition

Successful heart operation for Norway's aging monarch

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V on Friday underwent an operation to replace a heart valve at the main hospital in Oslo. Following the surgery at Rikshospitalet's Cardiovascular and Lung Clinic, the monarch was transferred to an intensive care unit for further observation, the king's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, said in a palace statement.

PTI | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:05 IST
Successful heart operation for Norway's aging monarch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V on Friday underwent an operation to replace a heart valve at the main hospital in Oslo. The palace said it was successful and his condition was described as good. Following the surgery at Rikshospitalet's Cardiovascular and Lung Clinic, the monarch was transferred to an intensive care unit for further observation, the king's doctor, Bjoern Bendz, said in a palace statement. Bendz said the intervention was necessary to improve the king's breathing, and added that this kind of operation is regularly performed.

Last month, the king was hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Doctors ruled out COVID-19. After Friday's surgery, the palace said he will be on sick leave through October. His son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties.

The palace said the operation was not an open heart surgery and that the king was awake during the the operation that was performed via the groin with local anesthesia. In 2005, the king's aortic valve was replaced by an artificial heart valve. Such valves have a lifespan of between 10 and 15 years, the royal household had said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

11 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Helmand

At least 11 security force members were killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz and Helmand provinces on Thursday evening, Tolo News reported citing security sources. Taliban attacked security outposts in Ali Abad district in the northern provin...

In Paris, Kenin eyes 2nd Slam of year, Swiatek 1st of career

ATKATK...

Sebi strengthens debenture trustees role to protect investors

With an aim to protect the interest of investors, capital markets regulator Sebi has strengthened the role of debenture trustees asking them to independently evaluate and monitor the asset cover. The decision comes as several defaults were ...

Farmers protest against farm laws in Ludhiana

Farmers organisations blocked Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana in protest against the recently enacted farm laws, causing a traffic jam on Friday. We will block the toll plaza in Talwandi Kalan for two hours as a symbol of o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020