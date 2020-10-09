Left Menu
Oman reintroduces nightly coronavirus curfew Oct. 11-24

Oman will re-introduce a night-time ban on movement and enforce the overnight closure of shops and public places between Oct. 11 and 24, to help contain the coronavirus, state media reported on Friday. The restrictions will apply from 8 p.m.

Oman will re-introduce a night-time ban on movement and enforce the overnight closure of shops and public places between Oct. 11 and 24, to help contain the coronavirus, state media reported on Friday.

The restrictions will apply from 8 p.m. (2000 GMT) to 5 a.m. (0500 GMT) The Gulf state's beaches will also be closed until further notice, state media said, reporting a decision from the supreme council in charge of coronavirus policy. Daily new case numbers have been rising since the end of August, following a fall since July. Oman has recorded 104,129 cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,009 deaths so far.

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, lifted a night curfew in mid-August and resumed international flights on Oct. 1. It had previously also enforced a ban on movement between provinces. Authorities will also close down some enterprises which had previously re-opened and are not adhering to coronavirus prevention measures, the announcement said.

