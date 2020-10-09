Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daily COVID cases doubled in England in a week - ONS

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, an infection survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, feeding concern that the epidemic is once again growing exponentially. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 with local measures in an effort to avoid another national lockdown.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:06 IST
Daily COVID cases doubled in England in a week - ONS
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, an infection survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, feeding concern that the epidemic is once again growing exponentially.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 with local measures in an effort to avoid another national lockdown. But the ONS estimate said new cases of COVID-19 in England were around 17,200 per day in the latest week to Oct. 1, compared to 8,400 per day in the previous week.

The daily breakdown of the ONS figures showed that on Oct. 1, estimated daily cases had risen to 21,300. The ONS looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested, giving an estimate of prevalence that is unaffected by testing capacity.

An estimated 224,400 people in England had COVID-19 in the latest week, or 1 in 240 people, a 92% increase in infections compared to the previous week. It highlighted areas such as the North East, North West and Yorkshire as suffering the highest rates of infections.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak later on Friday will outline extra job support measures for sectors that might have to close in coming weeks as a result of local lockdowns.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt launches website to support R&D in coal sector

The government on Friday announced the launch of a website for entities involved in research and development RD in the coal sector. The website, which has been designed and developed by Coal India subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design...

DST and IBM India partner to scale up to Vigyan Jyoti and Engage with Science

Existing opportunities for meritorious girls to nurture their interest in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics STEM will be expanded and a learning platform scaled to make learning relevant and foster scientific spirit among the...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020