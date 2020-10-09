Left Menu
Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Patna has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 226, followed by Bhagalpur at 64 and Gaya at 45. Bihar now has 11,110 active cases, while 1,81,781 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:27 IST
Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Bihar on Friday as 1,424 people were cured of the infection and 1,155 tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.79 per cent, up marginally from 93.61 per cent on Thursday.

The fresh infections have increased the state's caseload to 1,93,825, the bulletin said. The death toll rose to 934 after five patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Patna and Bhagalpur and one from Munger. Patna has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 226, followed by Bhagalpur at 64 and Gaya at 45.

Bihar now has 11,110 active cases, while 1,81,781 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. The maximum number of new cases were detected in Patna district at 234, followed by Katihar (70), East Champaran (68), Purnea (52) and Gaya (43).

Over 81.99 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, including 99,496 on Thursday, the bulletin said. Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 30,180, followed by Muzaffarpur at 8,762, and Bhagalpur at 7,703.

