Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 06:45 IST
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday. All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overse...

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

A new White House coronavirus aid offer got bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum on Saturday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected the most generous Trump administration plan to date as one step forward, two steps ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Saints WR Thomas ankle questionable vs. ChargersNew Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas followed up three days of limited practices by being listed as questionable for Monda...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Climate activist Greta Thunberg shows support for Biden in rare political tweetTeen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urging voters ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020