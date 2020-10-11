13 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in UP's Shamli

Thirteen more people, including a senior medical officer, have been found positive for COVID-19 in Shamli, taking the number of active cases in the district to 208, officials said on Sunday. One death each was reported in Meerut and Saharanpur on Saturday, they said.

The fresh cases include the superintendent of Kairana's Community Health Centre, which has been closed for 48 hours for sanitisation work, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. She said 39 more people recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.