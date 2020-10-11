Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannabis may encourage use of non-medical opioid, suggests study

A recent study examined the direction and strength of the association between cannabis and opioids among adults who used non-medical opioids in the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:22 IST
Cannabis may encourage use of non-medical opioid, suggests study
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study examined the direction and strength of the association between cannabis and opioids among adults who used non-medical opioids in the United States. The study was conducted for over 90 days at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

The findings showed that opioid use was at least as prevalent on days when cannabis was used as on days when it was not and that this was irrespective of whether participants were experiencing pain or not. The study, published in the scientific journal Addiction, is among the first to test opioid substitution directly. The study, which compared the probability of non-medical opioid use on days when cannabis was used with days when cannabis was not used, included 13,271 days of observation among 211 participants from the greater New York area. The participants were predominantly male, urban, unemployed, unmarried, and had a high prevalence of substance misuse and pain.

"Our results suggest that cannabis seldom serves as a substitute for non-medical opioids among opioid-using adults, even among those who report experiencing moderate or more severe pain," said Deborah Hasin, professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School and a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "In other words, our study suggests that cannabis is not an effective way to limit non-medical opioid use," added Hasin.

In 2017, there were over 2 million people with opioid use disorder and over 70,000 opioid-related deaths in the US. Illicit opioid use, including non-medical use of prescription opioids, synthetic opioids, and heroin, are the primary cause of overdose deaths among U.S. adults. Understanding how cannabis may change non-medical opioid use is critical to informing discussions around cannabis-based interventions for addressing the opioid crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday. The Transport department, in it notification issued on Saturday, sta...

Delhi: PWD fined Rs 4 lakh for damaging trees during construction of drain

The Delhi forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the Public Works Department for damaging trees during the construction of a drain at Meera Marg in Lodhi Colony here, officials said on Sunday. The department had in September i...

Malaysia reports 561 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Malaysia reported 561 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the bulk of them in Sabah state which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.The new cases raise Malaysias cumulative tally to 15,657 cases, according t...

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry on Saturday reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020