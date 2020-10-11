COVID-19 pvt hosp treatment: Goa puts on hold insurance move

The Goa government's decision tobring treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals under theDayanand Social Security Yojana has been put on hold, saidstate health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday

The plan to keep the move in abeyance was taken inconsultation with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as privatehospitals have already been given a package and the stategovernment has placed a cap on treatment costs in privatehospitals, Rane told PTI

COVID-19 treatment in state-run facilities in Goa isfree of cost.