Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makeshift hospitals mobilised as UK set for new 3-tier COVID-19 lockdown

Johnson chaired a meeting of the emergency COBRA [Cabinet Office Briefing Room A] committee with top officials to finalise the new system and is also set to address the nation in a televised briefing later on Monday evening. “The National Health Service (NHS) is putting the Nightingale Hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate on standby to open for patients,” said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s medical director.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:55 IST
Makeshift hospitals mobilised as UK set for new 3-tier COVID-19 lockdown

A set of makeshift hospitals built in record time earlier this year to help deal with an influx of COVID-19 cases are being asked to mobilise in parts of northern England on Monday as coronavirus infections register a spike in varying degrees across the UK. The announcement regarding the Nightingale Hospitals being put on standby comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement in the House of Commons to lay out details of the country’s new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions, with the third tier reserved for the most severe lockdown rules in line with the severity of the number of cases. Johnson chaired a meeting of the emergency COBRA [Cabinet Office Briefing Room A] committee with top officials to finalise the new system and is also set to address the nation in a televised briefing later on Monday evening.

“The National Health Service (NHS) is putting the Nightingale Hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate on standby to open for patients,” said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s medical director. “They are being asked to get ready to accept patients – whether that's COVID-19 patients or people recovering from the virus. They could be asked to provide elective and diagnostic services for patients with conditions other than the virus,” he said.

Manchester's medical lead Dr Jane Eddleston said north-west England has about 40 per cent of all of the country's Covid cases, which is "proving challenging". Greater Manchester has seen a three-fold increase in the number of patients in intensive care in the last five weeks and an eight-fold increase in admissions. "I stress to you the importance of us taking this disease extremely seriously," she said.

The Liverpool City Region is also expected to face the tightest restrictions under the new three-tier system, which will classify regions as being on "medium", "high" or "very high" alert. Steve Rotheram, the city region's mayor, says negotiations have taken place through the night but no deal has been agreed yet. Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said the region was waiting to find out if they would be able to stay in tier two, and is arguing that the government has not presented any evidence that hospitality is responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the area.

It reflects a growing divide between different parts of the country over the blanket shutting down of businesses, which local mayors say would be devastating in the long-term. Gyms, casinos and pubs are among the businesses expected to be impacted by the top-level restrictions, with new curbs to be reviewed after a month. Tougher measures were already introduced in Scotland last Friday, including the closure of pubs and restaurants across the central belt, while the Welsh government has said the next few days could see tougher lockdown measures coming in.

On Sunday, 12,872 people in the UK were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus – around 2,294 fewer than on Saturday – and there were a further 65 deaths – down from 81 on Saturday. “This is a nationwide phenomenon now that rates are changing upwards across the UK," said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England and one of the government’s key advisers.

He also warned that the virus was now spreading from younger age groups into those aged over 60. "And this is again of significant concern... because of course the elderly suffer a much worse course with COVID-19, they are admitted to hospital for longer periods, and they are more difficult to save,” he said.

His comments during a briefing on Monday come a day after he warned that the UK was heading into a coronavirus headwind. Another senior adviser, Peter Horby, chairman of the government advisory group Nervtag, said a second national lockdown was a possibility when asked by the BBC.

“The numbers are not looking good at all. We’ve got increasing cases, increasing hospitalisations, both in younger adults but also in the elderly — those most at risk — and we are starting to see the number of deaths increase as well,” he said. Asked during the interview if the UK faced a second national lockdown, he said: “I think that’s a possibility and we have to do what we can to avoid that at all costs.” PTI AK NSA

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsungs most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging batt...

After molesting 4-year-old girl, man attacks cops; shot at

EDS Correcting word in 1st para Bengaluru, Oct 12 PTI A man, who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl, was shot at by the police as he attacked them with a sharp weapon when they went to arrest him. Dinesh 32 attacked the policemen ...

PAG-led consortium to acquire city-based API manufacturer

Private equity firm PAG-led consortium has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in city-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API maker Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd, the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclo...

Soccer-Dalian confirm Jailson signing before relegation playoffs

Dalian Pro have wrapped up the signing of Fenerbahces Brazilian utility player Jailson, the Chinese Super League club coached by Rafa Benitez annnounced on social media on Monday.The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020