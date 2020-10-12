Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran has highest daily virus death toll, new patient count

For the second day in a row, Iran announced on Monday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people confirmed dead. In recent weeks, Iran has seen daily death tolls spike to their highest-ever levels, sparking increasing concern even as government officials continue to resist a total lockdown for fear of cratering its sanctions-hit economy. The virus has spread to highest levels of the government.

PTI | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:01 IST
Iran has highest daily virus death toll, new patient count
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

For the second day in a row, Iran announced on Monday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people confirmed dead. The announcement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also give its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 500,000 confirmed cases. It has recorded over 28,800 deaths and 409,000 recoveries. The situation in the capital, Tehran, has worsened, prompting officials to tighten restrictions last Saturday, shutting down universities, schools, libraries, mosques, cinemas, museums and beauty salons. Iran has struggled to contain the spread of the virus across this nation of 80 million people, initially beating it somewhat back only to see it return beginning in June. In recent weeks, Iran has seen daily death tolls spike to their highest-ever levels, sparking increasing concern even as government officials continue to resist a total lockdown for fear of cratering its sanctions-hit economy.

The virus has spread to highest levels of the government. Among those recently infected is the head of the country's atomic energy organization. The country's vice president in charge of budget and planning also tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The nation's currency also plunged to its lowest level ever on Sunday, following the Trump administration's decision on Thursday to blacklist 18 Iranian banks that had so far escaped the bulk of re-imposed sanctions after withdrawing the U.S. from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsungs most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging batt...

After molesting 4-year-old girl, man attacks cops; shot at

EDS Correcting word in 1st para Bengaluru, Oct 12 PTI A man, who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl, was shot at by the police as he attacked them with a sharp weapon when they went to arrest him. Dinesh 32 attacked the policemen ...

PAG-led consortium to acquire city-based API manufacturer

Private equity firm PAG-led consortium has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in city-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API maker Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd, the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclo...

Soccer-Dalian confirm Jailson signing before relegation playoffs

Dalian Pro have wrapped up the signing of Fenerbahces Brazilian utility player Jailson, the Chinese Super League club coached by Rafa Benitez annnounced on social media on Monday.The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020