Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

9:55 a.m. Single-day rise of 66,732 infections, 816 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 71,20,538, death toll to 1,09,150: Government. 9:45 a.m. Jharkhand reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:12 p.m.

New COVID-19 cluster prompts China to test nine million in Qingdao city. 5:00 p.m.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests negative for COVID-19, his office said. 4:27 p.m.

Cloth masks my protect from viruses only if washed daily: Study. 4:20 p.m.

2,234 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,39,161; death toll 6,438. 3:55 p.m.

There are instances of airborne and community spread of COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee. 3:22 p.m. Mass drive in Mumbai to penalise those not wearing mask.

3:19 p.m. Mizoram reports 9 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,184.

2:43 p.m. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

2:24 p.m. India generated over 18,000 tonnes COVID-19 waste since June; Maharashtra biggest contributor.

1:57 p.m. 109 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality in Tripura.

1:40 p.m. COVID-19 school closure may cost over USD 400 billion to India, cause learning losses: World Bank.

1:22 p.m. COVID-19 active caseload below 9 lakh for fourth consecutive day.

12:45 p.m. Ladakh records 22 new cases, 64 more patients cured.

12:41 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,54,662 with 2,423 fresh cases; 18 more fatalities push death toll to 1,040: Official.

12:22 p.m. Puducherry logs 189 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths push toll to 565.

12:20 p.m. Novel coronavirus may survive on smartphones, banknotes for 28 days: Study.

11:29 a.m. 148 new cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 12,147.

11:21 a.m. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cancelled this year's Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

10:53 a.m. Telangana adds 1,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths take toll to 1,228.

10:51 a.m. COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands crosses 4,000-mark with 13 new cases.

