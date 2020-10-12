Left Menu
No irregularity in RT-PCR kits' purchase: Maha health minister

Lonikar had demanded a probe into "defective" RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kits which he claimed were being used in the state. Responding to a query, the minister said government- run hospitals have enough stock of remdesivir injections for treating COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:54 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Topeon Monday dismissed as "baseless" BJP leader Baban Lonikar's allegation that irregularities had taken place in the purchase of RT-PCR kits in the state. Talking to reporters, Tope said these kits have been purchased through collectors in the state.

"If any irregularity happens in purchasing RT-PCR kits, respective department conducts an inquiry. He (Lonikar) should have known facts before making baseless allegations," Tope said. Lonikar had demanded a probe into "defective" RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kits which he claimed were being used in the state.

Responding to a query, the minister said government- run hospitals have enough stock of remdesivir injections for treating COVID-19 patients. "We are providing free injections to COVID-19 patients," Tope said.

When asked about the timeline for availability of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the minister said the government was prepared for mass vaccination. "The state government has provided data of health staff and frontline workers to the Union health ministry," he said.

"Currently, we have 6,500 ice-lined refrigerators available for storing vaccines. We have demanded more such refrigerators from the Centre," he said. PTI CORR NSK NSK.

