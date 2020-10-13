Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish doctors strike as coronavirus cases rise, government mulls new restrictions

"We're asking for help, because we cannot give people the resources they need to be treated during this COVID pandemic," said Natalia Roses, a doctor at a protest in Barcelona on the first of the four-day strike. The strike was called by union Metges de Catalunya that represents close to 6,000 public primary care doctors.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:56 IST
Spanish doctors strike as coronavirus cases rise, government mulls new restrictions

Hundreds of primary care doctors on Tuesday went on strike in the Spanish region of Catalonia calling for better working conditions as coronavirus cases rise. With close to 900,000 registered cases and more than 33,000 deaths, Spain has become the pandemic's hotspot in Western Europe with the capital Madrid and nearby suburbs on lockdown since last week.

Public primary care centres are the first line of defence against the virus as they handle testing and tracing potential cases as well as treating the sick. Medics say those centres are overwhelmed. "We're asking for help, because we cannot give people the resources they need to be treated during this COVID pandemic," said Natalia Roses, a doctor at a protest in Barcelona on the first of the four-day strike.

The strike was called by union Metges de Catalunya that represents close to 6,000 public primary care doctors. They are demanding pay rises and new hirings to compensate for the impact of budget cuts in the last decade, as well as other improvements to better distribute the workforce to deal with the crisis. Almost 20% of doctors backed the strike, Catalan regional government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo told reporters, adding the regional authorities listened to their plea.

Budo said Catalonia was at the "very worrying" start of a second wave of the virus and new restrictions to reduce mobility and social interactions would be announced later this week. Shouting "Enough" and holding banners, hundreds of doctors - many dressed in white scrubs - protested in central Barcelona.

"I think health personnel are the ones with the most reasons to go on strike with the way things are today," said university professor Jose Enrique Gallego, 60, outside a health care centre.

Also Read: Stretched to the limit, Spanish medics demand better conditions

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UNHCR steps up cash assistance to support vulnerable refugees in Iran

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up its cash assistance to support thousands of extremely vulnerable refugees whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic in the Islamic Republic of Iran. But...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...

Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat

RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brothe...

FCI, state procurement agencies purchase 48.53 lakh tonne of paddy so far

Food Corporation of India FCI and state procurement agencies have purchased 48.53 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday at the minimum support price MSP for over Rs 9,000 crore, the government said on Tuesday. The kharif marketing season KMS 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020