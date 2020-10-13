Left Menu
Development News Edition

55 new COVID cases in Muzaffarnagar

Fifty-eight more people, including 22 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the total active cases to 589 on Tuesday, an official said. The total number of jail inmates who have tested positive rose to 686 after 22 more prisoners contracted the infection, according to jail sources.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:21 IST
55 new COVID cases in Muzaffarnagar

Fifty-eight more people, including 22 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the total active cases to 589 on Tuesday, an official said. The number of recoveries rose to 4,709 after 49 more people recuperated, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

A total of 1,855 samples were tested and 58 people tested positive, while 49 patients recovered, the official said. The total number of jail inmates who have tested positive rose to 686 after 22 more prisoners contracted the infection, according to jail sources. PTI CORR HMB

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Struggling countries seek G20 debt freeze extension

Beneficiaries of the G20 group of major economies multi-billion dollar debt freeze, which aims to help poorer countries survive the coronavirus pandemic, called on Tuesday for the initiative to be widely extended. The Debt Service Suspensio...

Facebook will ban ads discouraging people from getting vaccines

Facebook Inc will start banning ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated, the social media company said on Tuesday, as it also announced a new flu vaccine information campaign.The company said in a blog post that ads advocating fo...

UNHCR steps up cash assistance to support vulnerable refugees in Iran

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up its cash assistance to support thousands of extremely vulnerable refugees whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic in the Islamic Republic of Iran. But...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020