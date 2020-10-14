Left Menu
Poland considers lifting Sunday trade ban amid coronavirus surge

Poland partially banned Sunday trade in 2018 and tightened rules since then to allow trade on only a few Sundays this year. Poland announced new restrictions on Saturday to curb the spread of the coronavirus after record infections were reported for a fifth successive day. Dworczyk said further measures could be announced.

Representative Image.

Poland's government is considering a proposal to lift a ban on Sunday trade to ease crowding in the rest of the week amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Wednesday. "Such proposals are coming up. We are analysing them. We are in such a situation that we cannot rule out any solution," the prime minister's Chief of Staff, Michal Dworczyk, told Wirtualna Polska television.

He said a smaller party made the proposal in Tuesday's talks on the crisis between the prime minister and opposition groups. Poland partially banned Sunday trade in 2018 and tightened rules since then to allow trade on only a few Sundays this year.

Poland announced new restrictions on Saturday to curb the spread of the coronavirus after record infections were reported for a fifth successive day. New measures include setting aside special shopping hours for senior citizens. Dworczyk said further measures could be announced.

