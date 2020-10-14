UP reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,778 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 6,507, while 2,778 fresh cases took the tally to 4,44,711 in the state. Of the total fresh cases, 279 were reported from state capital Lucknow, while 173 were from Gorakhpur. Allahabad reported 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 149 cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut reported 139 fresh cases each, 100 cases were reported from Varanasi, the state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

Of the 41 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Lucknow topped with seven deaths, followed by Varanasi with four deaths. Three deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur and Mathura, it said. In the past 24 hours, 3,736 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

So far, 4,01,306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 36,898, the health bulletin said.