Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,778 fresh cases

Of the total fresh cases, 279 were reported from state capital Lucknow, while 173 were from Gorakhpur. Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut reported 139 fresh cases each, 100 cases were reported from Varanasi, the state health bulletin said on Wednesday. Of the 41 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Lucknow topped with seven deaths, followed by Varanasi with four deaths.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:03 IST
UP reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,778 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 41 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 6,507, while 2,778 fresh cases took the tally to 4,44,711 in the state. Of the total fresh cases, 279 were reported from state capital Lucknow, while 173 were from Gorakhpur. Allahabad reported 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 149 cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut reported 139 fresh cases each, 100 cases were reported from Varanasi, the state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

Of the 41 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Lucknow topped with seven deaths, followed by Varanasi with four deaths. Three deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur and Mathura, it said. In the past 24 hours, 3,736 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

So far, 4,01,306 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 36,898, the health bulletin said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti returns to Twitter, Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Shweta Singh Kirti is back on Twitter and Instagram after she deactivated her accounts earlier on Wednesday. Kirti has been at the forefront of JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Rajput on June 14.Earlie...

Three arrested for creating fake website of CPWD, duping unemployed youth

Three men have been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website of the Central Public Works Department CPWD and duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Amit Kumar 2...

UK PM Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out in the face of calls to shut the country down for two weeks as a circuit breaker in order to save lives. With cases...

OnePlus to invest Rs 100 cr to expand retail presence in India

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore towards expanding its offline retail network as it looks to strengthen its reach in tier II cities and beyond in the country. The company, which unveiled its lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020