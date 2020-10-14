New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL42 PB-FARM-LAWS-ASSEMBLY Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19 Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws. .

DEL45 BIZ-LD FARMERS-MEET No minister present, Punjab farmers boycott meeting on new farm laws New Delhi/Chandigarh: Farmers' organisations from Punjab on Wednesday boycotted a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry to resolve their concerns over new farm laws and accused the government of playing double standards with no minister present to hear them out. . DES43 PB-FARMER-CHOUDHARY Only job of opposition now is to oppose decisions taken in country's interest: Kailash Choudhary Chandigarh: Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Wednesday defended the new farm laws and targeted the opposition, saying its only job left is to oppose any decision taken in the interest of the country by the Narendra Modi government. .

DES60 PB-CAB-WOMEN RESERVATION Punjab govt approves 33 per cent reservation for women in state civil services Chandigarh: In a step towards further empowerment of women, the Amarinder Singh government on Wednesday approved 33 per cent reservation for women in direct recruitment for the Punjab civil services, boards and corporations. . DES66 PB-VIRUS-CASES 31 deaths, 549 fresh virus cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Thirty-one more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 549 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 1,25,760, according to a medical bulletin. .

DES42 UP-HOSTEL-RAPE Rape at hostel: Jhansi admin recommends NSA against accused Jhansi: The Jhansi district administration has recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government to slap the stringent National Security Act against the eight college students arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl at a hostel here. . DES2 UP-GANGRAPE-SUICIDE 15-yr-old Dalit 'gangrape victim' ends life in UP's Chitrakoot: Police Chitrakoot (UP): A Dalit teenage girl, who was allegedly raped by three men, has ended her life by hanging herself in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. .

DES55 UP-ACID ATTACK Gonda:Acid attack victim shifted to Lucknow hospital for treatment Gonda: One of the three minor sisters injured in an acid attack here was referred to a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday as traders downed shutters demanding an impartial probe into the incident. . DES29 UP-VIRUS-THEATRES COVID protocols in place, theatres, multiplexes in UP gear up to reopen after months Lucknow: The managements of cinema halls and multiplexes across Uttar Pradesh were on Wednesday putting COVID-19 protocols in place on the premises, which are set to reopen after seven months. .

DES33 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST Farm sector laws: BKU stages protest during BJP's 'tractor rally' in Haryana Ambala (Haryana): Bharatiya Kisan Union activists staged a protest during a "tractor rally" taken out by the ruling BJP in Naraingarh here on Wednesday to spread awareness among farmers about benefits of three recently enacted farm sector laws. . DES20 HR-INLD-CHAUTALA People unhappy with BJP-JJP govt, Baroda bypoll results will seal its fate: Ex-CM Chautala Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Wednesday attacked the BJP-JJP combine, saying people are unhappy with it and results of the next month's Baroda assembly bypolls will decide the fate of the coalition government. .

DES48 HR-VIRUS-CASES 1,205 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana reported 1,205 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,45,507 on Wednesday, while thirteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,614, the Health department said. . DES36 RJ-SHOURIE-HOTEL Arun Shourie denies irregularity in sale of Udaipur hotel Jodhpur: Former Union minister Arun Shourie on Wednesday denied any irregularity in the sale of an Udaipur hotel at an alleged loss of Rs 244 crore to the exchequer during the NDA government at the Centre around two decades ago. .

DES61 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan sees 2,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 15 more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,694, a health department bulletin said. . DEL49 HP-TUNNEL-STONE Sonia Gandhi-laid Rohtang Tunnel’s foundation stone secure with construction firm: HP Police Shimla: Congress president Sonia Gandhi-laid Rohtang Tunnel’s foundation stone is secure with the construction company which built the tunnel, the Himachal Pradesh police said on Wednesday. .

DES62 HP-VIRUS-SPEAKER Himachal Pradesh speaker tests positive for coronavirus Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. . DES16 UKD-SCHOOLS Schools for classes X, XII to reopen in Uttarakhand from Nov 1 Dehradun: Schools will reopen in Uttarakhand for classes X and XII on November 1 after their prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

DES58 UKD-VIRUS 429 new COVID-19 cases in U'khand; 14 more die Dehradun: Uttarakhand recorded 429 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 56,070 on Wednesday, while 14 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 796, the Heath department said.. .