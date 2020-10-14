Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

Shares of JBS rose 5.8% in Sao Paulo following the announcement in the United States, amid hopes the deal would allow the company - which reported a net profit of 3.4 billion reais last quarter - to draw under a line under the sprawling corruption scandal. According to documents made public on Wednesday in a U.S. court, the amount of the bribes paid by J&F officials to high-level government officials exceeded $150 million, which generated $178 million in profit for the company, U.S. prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:29 IST
Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil's J&F Investimentos, parent company of the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay $256 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Only half of the fine, $128 million, will be paid to U.S. authorities, as the company will receive credit to payments made to Brazilian authorities.

In 2017, J&F agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion-real ($1.85 billion) fine in its home country for its role in corruption scandals that severely weakened Brazil's then-president, Michel Temer. Top executives in Brazil had admitted to bribing more than 1,900 politicians to secure contracts for the group. Shares of JBS rose 5.8% in Sao Paulo following the announcement in the United States, amid hopes the deal would allow the company - which reported a net profit of 3.4 billion reais last quarter - to draw under a line under the sprawling corruption scandal.

According to documents made public on Wednesday in a U.S. court, the amount of the bribes paid by J&F officials to high-level government officials exceeded $150 million, which generated $178 million in profit for the company, U.S. prosecutors said. Lucio Martins, J&F's director of compliance, pleaded guilty to violations of the U.S. Foreign Corruption Practices Act on behalf of the company in a video conference proceeding before U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn.

Between 2005 and 2017, the company conspired to bribe officials to get the Brazilian government and other entities to arrange financing and equity transactions benefiting J&F, according to a U.S. charging document. Prosecutors said part of the bribe negotiations took place within the United States.

($1 = 5.58 reais)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai launches virtual working programme for overseas professionals

Dubai has launched a new programme that enables overseas remote working professionals to live in the city while continuing to serve their employers in their home country. The move offers remote workers and their families the opportunity to ...

UK PM Johnson tells EU he is 'disappointed' with Brexit deal progress

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in Brexit trade talks, his office said on Wednesday.The Prime Minister noted the ...

ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individuals

Please disregard the alerts sourced to the U.S. Treasury on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and nine other individuals. The individuals were sanctioned in August.On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury updated its sanctions li...

'We must react': France's Macron announces nightly curfews

France will impose a nightly curfew on almost one third of the countrys 67 million people to tackle a resurgent coronavirus, but a new national lockdown is not envisaged, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.Macron announced the curf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020