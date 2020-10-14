Left Menu
UP govt launches campaign to mark World Hand Wash Day

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:50 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will observe the "Global Hand Washing Day" on Thursday with the theme "Hand Hygiene for All" in all 75 districts of the state with the involvement of every major department. The state government launched a social campaign on Wednesday with the hashtag #HathDhonaRokeCorona to urge people to keep washing their hands at regular intervals to stay away from the coronavirus, besides following the regular guidelines, an official spokesperson said.

The participation of the health department, schools, anganwadi centres, panchayati raj department, gram panchayat, urban and rural bodies, NGOs and other voluntary organisations has been sought to create mass awareness about the significance of hand-washing in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. All district magistrates, chief medical officers and chief medical superintendents, besides the officials of the panchayat and women and child development departments have been asked to make the event a success, the spokesperson said.

