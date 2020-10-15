Left Menu
Development News Edition

No time for conviviality: France imposes curfews to beat back coronavirus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 01:55 IST
No time for conviviality: France imposes curfews to beat back coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a third of France's population be put under nightly curfew on Wednesday to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, saying now was not the time for conviviality. The virus was spreading at parties and private gatherings, the president said, and action was needed now in Paris and eight other big French cities to slow the rate of infection or else hospitals risked being overwhelmed.

Macron said the curfews were to put a temporary halt to "the parties, the moments of conviviality where there are 50 or 60 people, festive evenings because, unfortunately, these are vectors for the acceleration of the disease." Macron announced the curfews, which will take effect from Saturday and run nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, hours after the government declared a new state of emergency.

The curfews will last an initial four weeks, but Macron said the government would seek a two-week extension from parliament, meaning the measures will be in place until Dec. 1. "It means that we won't go to restaurants after 9 p.m., we won't go round to a friend's place, we won't go out partying," the president said in an interview on national television.

France, like other European countries, is grappling with how to slow the virus' spread and ease pressure on a once-again strained healthcare system while keeping its 2.3 trillion euro ($2.71 trillion) economy open and protecting jobs. On Wednesday it reported 22,591 new cases, the third time in six days the daily COVID tally has gone beyond the 20,000 threshold. The virus has killed more than 32,000 in France.

The curfew applies to the Paris region, Marseille, Toulouse, Grenoble, Montpellier, Rouen, Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Lille. The cities have a combined population of about 20 million people. "WELL GET THROUGH THIS"

Macron said France faced a worrying situation. "We have to adopt stricter measures in order to completely restore control," the president continued.

Essential trips during curfew would still be allowed, Macron said. There would be no restrictions on public transport, and people would still be able to travel between regions without restrictions. Anyone violating the curfews will be fined 135 euros ($159).

Macron said the goal was to reduce the current rate of 20,000 new cases per day to around 3,000 and to sharply reduce the burden on intensive care units in hospitals. The French government previously declared a state of emergency in March, when hospitalisations caused by the pandemic were near their peak. That time, the authorities used their extra powers to put France under lockdown except for essential work, buying food or taking one hour of daily exercise.

Another national lockdown was not envisaged, said Macron. "We'll get through this if we stick together," the president said.

But the move is likely to infuriate France's already-battered hospitality industry, reeling from the three-month spring confinement and a more recent government-ordered shutdown of bars in virus hotspots. Brasserie manager Steve Dervechian said his turnover was down more than half over the summer and even more during lockdown. Depriving him of a dinner crowd would be a disaster, he said hours before Macron spoke.

"A curfew will not stop the virus. People congregate in public transport, at work, in schools," he said. It's not in places like ours where people gather in big crowds."

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trumps 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibite...

Soccer-Lukaku powers Belgium back to winning ways as they beat Iceland

Stand-in captain Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away triumph over Iceland in the Nations League on Wednesday. Lukaku opened the scoring inside 10 minutes and added a penalty after Birkir Saevarsson...

Soccer-Mbappe strike gives France 2-1 win in Croatia

France stretched their unbeaten run against Croatia to eight games after a late goal by Kylian Mbappe gave the world champions a 2-1 win in their Nations League top-tier Group 3 match on Wednesday. The result left France second in the group...

BRIEF-Fed's Quarles and Kaplan comments at Hoover Institution event

DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN KEY ELEMENT OF NEW FED FRAMEWORK IS CLARITY THAT FED WILL BE LESS PRE-EMPTIVE THAN IN THE PAST DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN CLARIFIES THAT 2 INFLATION IS NOT A CEILING KAPLAN MY OWN SENSE OF MODERATE INFLATION OVERSHOOT IS AROUND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020