Mexico's coronavirus death tally nears 85,000, including 1,744 health workers

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 06:06 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 478 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 829,396 cases and 84,898 deaths.

The ministry also said 127,053 healthcare workers have contracted confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 1,744 fatalities since the pandemic began. In August, Reuters reported that Mexican healthcare workers' risk of dying was four times higher than in the United States, and eight times higher than in Brazil, according to government data.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

