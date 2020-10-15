Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to scale up COVID-19 testing to contain pandemic: Shaw

"If the active cases start surging, then we simply don't have the capacity to deal with it," she added. When asked if India has reached the safe place yet, Shaw said we still cannot say that as one day we see the number of infections declining and begin to think that the curve is flattening, but again few days later, there is a surge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:24 IST
India needs to scale up COVID-19 testing to contain pandemic: Shaw
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday said there is a need to scale up testing for coronavirus in order to contain the pandemic. "We have to make sure that we aggressively test and aggressively contain. I think we have shown that this is possible in at least the corporate world, in many of our campuses, but we need to scale it up," Shaw said at Bloomberg India Economic Forum.

She said some parts of the country are dealing with testing in a better way than other parts of the country but as a whole, it is not at optimal levels and certainly, way below other countries. "If the active cases start surging, then we simply don't have the capacity to deal with it," she added.

When asked if India has reached the safe place yet, Shaw said we still cannot say that as one day we see the number of infections declining and begin to think that the curve is flattening, but again few days later, there is a surge. "So, I don't think we are in a safe place yet." "A large number of people are getting infected but certainly, the case fatality rate is reducing, which actually gives me some hope that we are treating better," she said. If we can bring down the death rates to near zero then I think we are in a much safer place than today, she added. When asked if India is in a better position to handle the pandemic in terms of hospital infrastructure and testing capabilities, Shaw said, "Unfortunately no." "We simply don't have the capacity to deal with the large numbers of people who might land up in hospitals," she opined.

Talking about distribution of vaccines in India, Shaw said it will be a daunting challenge because the country has such a huge population but India is also fortunate that it has the world's largest vaccine capacity. India has a unique opportunity of using digital technologies to create the database of vaccination, which is going to be important, she added.

On the need for more stimulus packages, she opined that there is no need for more fiscal stimulus but rather there is a need for easing of existing rules to make it easier for business.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous Colombians march to Bogota, demand meeting with president

Some 5,000 indigenous people from southeast Colombia on Thursday set out on foot and in buses to the capital Bogota to protest the governments economic and social policies and demand a meeting with President Ivan Duque.The march, which depa...

Twitter restricts Trump's campaign account from tweeting

Twitter Inc on Thursday temporarily restricted U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign account from tweeting, saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son violated its rules.The video posted ...

2017 London Marathon champ Wanjiru banned 4 years for doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been banned for four years for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it was highly likely that Wanjiru used prohibited substances, citing abnormalities in his biological passport...

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

A court here in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020