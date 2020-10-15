Ahmedabad adds 186 cases of COVID-19; 180 patients recover

Left Menu
While 168 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad city, 18 cases emerged in rural areas in the last 24 hours, it said in a release. Three patients from the city and one from the rural areas of the district died due to the infection during the same period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,879.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:59 IST
Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 186 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its tally to 39,655, the state health department said on Thursday. While 168 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad city, 18 cases emerged in rural areas in the last 24 hours, it said in a release.

Three patients from the city and one from the rural areas of the district died due to the infection during the same period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,879. The department said that 180 patients recovered from the infection and given discharge during the day, taking the number of such patients to 34,312.

As part of the aggressive surveillance and testing strategy, a team has been deployed at Kalupur railway station by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to conduct rapid antigen tests on incoming passengers. Out of the 1,392 passengers tested during the day, six were found infected, a release by the civic body said on Thursday.

