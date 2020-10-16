Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech hospitals ready to withstand COVID-19 surge, officials say

The Czech healthcare system faces a difficult few weeks ahead but is not threatened by collapse, health officials said on Friday after another record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, extending the biggest surge in new infections in Europe. With a population of 10.7 million and grappling with an exponential rise in cases, the Czech Republic has begun to build backup capacity outside of hospitals in case of a sharper than expected rise in patients.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:19 IST
Czech hospitals ready to withstand COVID-19 surge, officials say
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Czech healthcare system faces a difficult few weeks ahead but is not threatened by collapse, health officials said on Friday after another record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, extending the biggest surge in new infections in Europe.

With a population of 10.7 million and grappling with an exponential rise in cases, the Czech Republic has begun to build backup capacity outside of hospitals in case of a sharper than expected rise in patients. The number of COVID-19 patients has nearly doubled to around 3,000 since Oct. 5, about seven times levels seen in the first wave in March and April. About a fifth need intensive care.

Moreover, COVID-related deaths in the Czech Republic have climbed 83% to 1,230 this month. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has reported 4.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, another European high. Hospitals have begun cutting some care to handle rising numbers of COVID-19 patients while the state has started building a makeshift hospital at a fairground in Prague and struck preliminary agreements with bordering German states to take in Czech patients there if needed.

Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Friday field hospitals were a backup and hospital capacity was being boosted. He said forecasts show the number of patients would rise to 5,000 in the next 10 days or two weeks. "I would like to appeal to all of us to help the medical staff, because they will be in the front line."

The head of the country's intensive care organisation, Vladimir Cerny, told a Health Ministry news conference the next two weeks would be difficult but the system was not at risk of collapse. The total number of cases since the pandemic started in March has more than doubled to 149,010 this month. The Health Ministry recorded 9,721 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, setting a single-day record for a second day.

According to a Health Ministry estimate, there were 800,000-900,000 people with heightened risk of severe impact on their health from the COVID-19 respiratory illness in the country and they needed extra protection.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

RCB look to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic-but-dauntless Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday. The Virat K...

LIVE: World Food Day

Highlights UN chief announces Food Systems Summit Lid Is On food waste podcast Food and the COVID-19 pandemic Food and climate change 0700 Grow, nourish, sustain. TogetherGood morning from UN News in New York World Food Day is celebra...

UK PM Johnson says: it's time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously and that unless Brussels changed course there would not be an agreement.A tumultuous ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, while Pfizer plans to apply for U.S. emergency use of its vaccine candidate as early as November.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020