Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the country's supply of hospital beds and ventilators. The government urged Poles to travel outside of the country only if absolutely necessary, following a daily record of 8,099 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:42 IST
Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the country's supply of hospital beds and ventilators.

The government urged Poles to travel outside of the country only if absolutely necessary, following a daily record of 8,099 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. "We are issuing a recommendation to our compatriots for them to consider if they must travel across borders, if this is absolutely necessary for familial or professional reasons," Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told a news conference.

Authorities on Thursday introduced new restrictions, including closing all gyms and pools and placing limits on the size of weddings or banning them altogether in some regions. The government has said that it is trying to avoid a total lockdown, but further restrictions are not ruled out if cases keep increasing.

A number of major cities, including the capital Warsaw, have been marked as red zones, where the strictest limits apply. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who was a presidential candidate for Poland's main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition, said the government wasn't doing enough to coordinate with cities and regions.

"The situation is dramatic and very difficult and today regional governments are doing everything (possible) to cope with it. We are ready to be a red zone, but we call (on the government) to consult and coordinate with regional governments," Trzaskowski told a news conference. He added that the decision for most high schools to switch to mandatory distance learning in red zones was good, but he asked for the government to make it easier for primary schools, in consultation with sanitary services, to also provide distance or hybrid learning options, especially for older grades.

"We all know that primary schools are also a source of infection," he said. The continuing climb in deaths comes amidst fears of a shortage of medical personnel as well as equipment. As it stands, 6,980 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 540 ventilators are in use, according to the health ministry.

Almost 51,000 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. The medical community has criticised the Polish government for not doing enough to prevent the second wave of the pandemic, which has hit Poland and the region much harder than the first wave did.

A recent survey carried out by state pollster CBOS said around 43% of Poles negatively assessed the government's efforts in fighting the pandemic in October, compared to 25% in May and June. The survey also showed that 32% of Poles felt the restrictions weren't strict enough in October, compared to 27% in August.

Poland now has 157,608 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,440 deaths.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last...

Belarus seeks presidential challenger's arrest, threatens to use firearms at protests

Belarus said on Friday it was seeking the arrest of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for jeopardising national security, days after she called for a general strike if the president does not yield to protesters demands to qu...

Pleas in SC against HC order upholding validity of 2019 law of Uttarakhand on temples

Two petitions were Thursday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Uttarakhand High Courts verdict upholding the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over management of several temples, including the famous Char Dham Himal...

Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020