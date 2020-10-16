Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese city completes testing of 11 mn residents after COVID-19 cluster detected

"Generally, the incubation period of the virus ranges from one to 14 days, but there are also reported cases whose incubation period lasted four weeks," said Sun Yunbo, director of a medical experts team organised to treat the city's novel coronavirus, adding that the dock worker is an individual case. The new case was in addition to 12 infections reported earlier, which were closely linked to the city's pulmonary hospital.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:39 IST
Chinese city completes testing of 11 mn residents after COVID-19 cluster detected
Qingdao's Deputy Mayor, on Friday told media that over 10.16 million of the collected samples had been tested, and results showed no new positive cases. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese coastal city Qingdao on Friday completed testing of all its 11 million residents after a new COVID-19 cluster was detected at a hospital due to improper disinfection, a senior local official said. Xue Qingguo, Qingdao's Deputy Mayor, on Friday told media that over 10.16 million of the collected samples had been tested, and results showed no new positive cases.

He said that Qingdao has completed a citywide nucleic acid testing covering all its 11 million residents starting Monday, after the emergence of a new COVID-19 cluster. Ma Lixin, the deputy party chief of the provincial health commission, earlier in the day said that inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital has led to the new cluster of COVID-19 infections in the city.

The possibility that the new cluster infections were caused by cross-infection in the community was also ruled out, he was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency. He said no community transmission has occurred.

The Qingdao cluster has created nationwide concern as thousands visited the tourist city during the recent National Day holidays. Beijing officials announced strict management of international arrivals to the capital, including three tests to be conducted before departure, at Chinese customs and after finishing a quarantine period.

Some 34 hotels have been opened for medical observation for people who entered the capital after September 3, when the city resumed some international flights. Sui Ruwen, the city's vice-mayor and chief of the public security bureau, said there were no additional positive results beyond those already under quarantine.

The case is an independent virus infection of a 40-year-old port worker whose test was positive but had shown no symptoms three weeks ago. "Generally, the incubation period of the virus ranges from one to 14 days, but there are also reported cases whose incubation period lasted four weeks," said Sun Yunbo, director of a medical experts team organised to treat the city's novel coronavirus, adding that the dock worker is an individual case.

The new case was in addition to 12 infections reported earlier, which were closely linked to the city's pulmonary hospital. Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that efforts in the coming days should be focused on the close contacts of cases in the pulmonary hospital, especially if there are close contacts that have not been found out and isolated.

"Priorities for prevention should be onwards in hospitals, especially those receiving overseas confirmed cases, and the use of major medical equipment should also be isolated," said Wu. "Wearing face masks, keeping social distances and washing hands frequently should become a daily routine," he was quoted as saying by the China Daily.

In response to the recent outbreak in Qingdao, Sui Zhenhua, director of the Qingdao health commission, was suspended from his post and is being investigated, and Deng Kai, dean of the pulmonary hospital, was removed, according to the statements from the city government on Thursday. Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said a total of 24 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Friday.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, the commission said. Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, five in Inner Mongolia, two in Tianjin, Jiangsu and Guangdong each, and one in Fujian and Chongqing each, the NHC said.

By the end of Thursday, 240 people, who came from abroad were being treated in hospitals. The Commission said 376 asymptomatic cases, including 375 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation. As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 85,646, of whom 253 patients are still being treated, with four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,759 patients had been discharged after recovery, and the death toll due to coronavirus stood at 4,634, it said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for giving ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey in Bihar election

Bharatiya Janata Party BJPs Karnataka unit on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying congratulations for the Oscar deserving performance for giving Bihar election ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey, who was charged with raping...

'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala sans devotees

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Oct 16 PTI Amid strictadherence to COVID-19 precautions, the annual NavaratriBrahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumalabegan on FridayIn view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation,the Tiruma...

J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board SSB on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant. The board said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020