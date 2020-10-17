Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 01:03 IST
Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The measures are set to enter force from Monday. The curfew will be enforced from midnight until 5:00 a.m. Alcohol sales will be banned after 8:00 p.m. The number of people that Belgians should see socially outside family members will be reduced from three to a maximum of just one — all month.

People have been ordered to work from home wherever possible. Belgium, which has a population of around 11.5 million, is one of the European countries hardest hit by the disease. Almost 6,000 new cases were recorded each day on average over the last week. In all, about 192,000 people have contracted the disease and 10,327 have died.

"The number of confirmed cases is rising, every day, and not just by a few percentage points," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters in Brussels as he unveiled the new restrictions. "We can see that our hospitals and medical services are under tremendous pressure." "Thirty-five people died yesterday from the effects of COVID-19," De Croo said, and he warned that the number of cases is likely to keep rising this week and next. "In the days to come, the news will be bad," he said. The country's finance and employment ministries will launch a support plan to help keep restaurants and cafes afloat. They've been struggling to get back on their feet in recent months due to the impact of the virus. Earlier this month, bars and cafes in the capital Brussels were ordered to close early.

The impact of the closures will be reviewed in two weeks. Yves Van Laethem, a spokesman for Belgium's COVID-19 crisis center, said earlier Friday that "new measures are needed, because we see all the figures, all the data, mounting and all the indicators ... remain in the red." Almost 2,000 people are currently in hospital due to the virus, more than 300 of them in intensive care. Around 180 are being admitted every day, on average.

Van Laethem urged people not to hit bars and night spots or gather in large groups for a final party.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs...

Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The mea...

Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one

When Tiler Peck started giving Instagram ballet classes from her moms kitchen in California this spring a way of staying in shape and keeping in touch with dance fans she initially thought maybe 20 people would tune in. She was startled t...

Delhi govt directs 12 DU colleges to pay pending salaries to staffers from Students Society Fund

The Delhi government on Friday directed 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund, a move criticised by DUs teachers body and officials of the university. The gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020