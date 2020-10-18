J-K records 578 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 578 fresh COVID-19 cases, while seven fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 87,942 and the death toll to 1,379, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 193 are from Jammu and 385 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 167 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 119 in Jammu district, the officials said. There are 8,677 active coronavirus cases, while 77,886 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, seven deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir - three in Jammu region and four in the valley - taking the death toll to 1,379, the officials said..