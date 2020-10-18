Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millions more virus rapid tests but are results reported?

The federal government is shipping more than 100 million of the newest rapid tests to states for use in public schools, assisted living centers and other new testing sites. And state officials have often been unable to track where these tests are being shipped and whether results are being reported..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:57 IST
Millions more virus rapid tests but are results reported?
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. All US.testing sites are legally required to report their results, positive and negative, to public health agencies. But state health officials say many rapid tests are going unreported, which means some new COVID-19 infections may not be counted.

And the situation could get worse, experts say. The federal government is shipping more than 100 million of the newest rapid tests to states for use in public schools, assisted living centers and other new testing sites. "Schools certainly don't have the capacity to report these tests," said Dr. Jeffrey Engel of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. "If it's done at all it's likely going to be paper-based, very slow and incomplete." Early in the outbreak, nearly all U.S. testing relied on genetic tests that could only be developed at high-tech laboratories. Even under the best circumstances, people had to wait about two to three days to get results. Experts pushed for more "point-of-care" rapid testing that could be done in doctors offices, clinics and other sites to quickly find people who are infected, get them into quarantine and stop the spread.

Beginning in the summer, cheaper, 15-minute tests — which detect viral proteins called antigens on a nasal swab — became available. The first versions still needed to be processed using portable readers. The millions of new tests from Abbott Laboratories now going out to states are even easier to use: they're about the size of a credit card and can be developed with a few drops of chemical solution. Federal health officials say about half of the nation's daily testing capacity now consists of rapid tests.

Large hospitals and laboratories electronically feed their results to state health departments, but there is no standardized way to report the rapid tests that are often done elsewhere. And state officials have often been unable to track where these tests are being shipped and whether results are being reported.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...

German CDU says it still plans in-person congress to elect new leader

Germanys Christian Democrats said on Sunday they still planned to hold a physical party congress to elect a new leader and potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, dismissing a report that it would have to be held online due to the ...

3 arrested in loot of over Rs 31 lakh from cash collection van

Three people, including the prime accused, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the loot of Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van outside a private bank here, police said. The search for another accused is on, they said. The loot...

SCOREBOARD 2 LAST

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul b Bumrah 77 Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 11 Chris Gayle c Boult b Rahul Chahar 24 Nicholas Pooran c Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 24 Glenn Maxwell c Rohit b Rahul Chahar 0 Deepak Hooda not out 23 Chris Jordan run out Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020