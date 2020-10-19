Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria: Humanitarians ‘very concerned’ for thousands still living in Al Hol camp

Humanitarians are “very concerned” about the plight of more than 64,000 people living in the restive Al Hol camp in northeast Syria, the UN Spokesperson told journalists on Friday.

UN News | Updated: 19-10-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 08:58 IST
Syria: Humanitarians ‘very concerned’ for thousands still living in Al Hol camp
According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the coronavirus has prompted some health and education services in Al Hol to paus,e and also led to a reduction in the number of workers in the camp. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRinSYRIA)

Located in northeastern Syria, near the border with Iraq, 94 per cent of the camp for the displaced, is made up of women and children who formerly lived in from territory held by the terrorist group ISIL.

In September last year, UN-appointed human rights investigators reported that conditions in the camp were "appalling" and "inhumane", and called on the international community to take action to protect thousands of children from being left stateless, on the grounds that the Member States were seemingly unwilling to repatriate them, fearing extremist links.

"There are around 34,000 children under the age of 12 in Al Hol – more than 120 of them are unaccompanied or separated from their families and living in an interim care centre in the camp", said Stéphane Dujarric at Friday's regular briefing.

Conditions in Al Hol are "difficult by any measure", he acknowledged, adding that over the past month, "humanitarians have expressed alarm at the deteriorating security situation in the camp following a rise in violent incidents".

'A significant risk'

Moreover, four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far.

"Testing is relatively limited, and a wider outbreak remains a significant risk", Mr Dujarric said, noting that while the UN and its humanitarian partners are providing "comprehensive assistance" to the camp, "this cannot be a substitute for durable solutions for all the residents".

According to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the coronavirus has prompted some health and education services in Al Hol to paus,e and also led to a reduction in the number of workers in the camp.

"COVID-19, with the resulting movement restrictions and quarantine measures, is making a critical situation even worse", the Executive Director of UNICEF Henretta Fore, had said.

Camp departures

Over the course of the last two months, the UN spokesperson said that more than 1,000 people have reportedly left the camp.

"There have also been reports of plans by local authorities to expedite and increase departures of displaced Syrian families in the coming months", he said.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged Turkey to launch an immediate independent investigation into violations and abuses committed in parts of north, northwest and northeast Syria, which are under the control of its forces and affiliated armed groups.

"Any departures must be voluntary, safe, fully informed and dignified, and in the best interests of the children", underscored Mr Dujarric.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Over 2000 Nairobian have been tested for COVID-19 in second phase

More than 2,000 people from Nairobi, Kenya have been tested for COVID-19 in the second phase of free voluntary mass testing launched by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services NMS, according to a news report by Nation.On the first day of the exer...

COVID-19: ‘Little or no’ benefit from trials of anti-virals, says WHO

The Solidarity Therapeutics Trial, overseen by the World Health Organization WHO, shows that medications Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavirritonavir and interferon, repurposed to treat new coronavirus infections, appeared to have lit...

Australia to set up Pacific Islands security centre in Vanuatu

A centre focusing on the security concerns of Pacific island nations will start work in Vanuatu next year, Australia said on Monday, hosting analysts and sharing information on issues from maritime risks to human trafficking and disinformat...

Van Dijk needs right knee surgery, set for long absence

Liverpools hopes of retaining the Premier League title took a major hit when the champions announced Virgil van Dijk requires surgery on his right knee after damaging ligaments in a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020