Kenya: Over 2000 Nairobian have been tested for COVID-19 in second phase

More than 2,000 people from Nairobi, Kenya have been tested for COVID-19 in the second phase of free voluntary mass testing launched by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), according to a news report by Nation.

On the first day of the exercise on October 18, across the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi, a total of 2,054 samples were collected.

Some 247 people were tested in Makadara, 214 in Kibra, 168 in Dagoretti North, 140 in Kamukunji, 135 in Embakasi North, 125 in Kasarani, 124 in Westlands and 120 in Embakasi South.

Some 106 samples were collected in Embakasi West, 100 in Lang'ata, 96 in Embakasi Central, 95 in Embakasi East, 82 in Ruaraka, 81 in Starehe, 80 in Mathare, 72 in Roysambu and 69 in Dagoretti South.

The number of samples collected on day two will be released on October 19 and the samples which were taken on the previous day will be taken to the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital laboratory for processing.

Director-General Mohamed Badi, who leads the NMS team has ramped up testing amid concerns about the second wave of infections in several counties in Kenya.

Nairobi has been the country's virus epicenter, with more than 22,000 reported positive cases and over 400 deaths, since the first case was reported on March 13.

The capital city accounts for more than 50 percent of the 44,196 cases and 825 deaths nationwide as of October 17.