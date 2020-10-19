Left Menu
Moscow mayor says last week showed authorities getting pandemic under control

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:56 IST
Moscow mayor says last week showed authorities getting pandemic under control
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MosSobyanin)

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday there were signs last week that authorities were getting the coronavirus outbreak under control and that he saw no need to impose tougher restrictions than those already in place.

Russia reported 15,099 coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 4,610 in the capital Moscow. In a blog on his website, Sobyanin said it was possible that further "targeted" restrictions will be introduced to curb cases.

