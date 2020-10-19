Left Menu
LabCorp launches test to measure COVID-19 antibodies in clinical trials

LabCorp said on Monday it has launched a test that can measure antibodies a person has produced against the novel coronavirus, to determine the effectiveness of vaccines and drugs against the respiratory illness caused by the virus. LabCorp also said it has performed 3 million COVID-19 antibody tests so far, with the capacity to perform 300,000 per day.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:54 IST
LabCorp said on Monday it has launched a test that can measure antibodies a person has produced against the novel coronavirus, to determine the effectiveness of vaccines and drugs against the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The test, Cov2Quant, is available for use only in clinical trials and research, the company said.

Developing a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus is deemed crucial to bring the pandemic under control and several drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson , Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc have late-stage clinical studies underway to assess their vaccine candidates. The level of antibodies, or disease-fighting proteins, is an important indicator of the strength of a person's immune response, which can help determine the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies in clinical studies, LabCorp said.

The company said it has performed more than 17 million molecular tests since March and is now able to process 210,000 tests per day. LabCorp also said it has performed 3 million COVID-19 antibody tests so far, with the capacity to perform 300,000 per day.

